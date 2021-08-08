Sign up
Photo 2779
Our little guy
Our very sweet little grandson having a fun time with his grandfather Chook this morning. He is a very cheerful little guy and always off exploring the place - man can he crawl quickly if a door is left open...
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th August 2021 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
child
,
grandson
,
grandfather
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a happy shot - he looks bright as a button and grandad looking as pleased as Punch as he holds his grandson !
August 8th, 2021
Margo
ace
Beautiful child, very happy
August 8th, 2021
Ethel
ace
I like the composition and hand movement. There is a beautiful story here. Grandfather and grandson keeper. I wonder how many shots you had to take to get this, with your little scamp on the move constantly.
August 8th, 2021
