Our little guy by dide
Photo 2779

Our little guy

Our very sweet little grandson having a fun time with his grandfather Chook this morning. He is a very cheerful little guy and always off exploring the place - man can he crawl quickly if a door is left open...
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a happy shot - he looks bright as a button and grandad looking as pleased as Punch as he holds his grandson !
August 8th, 2021  
Margo ace
Beautiful child, very happy
August 8th, 2021  
Ethel ace
I like the composition and hand movement. There is a beautiful story here. Grandfather and grandson keeper. I wonder how many shots you had to take to get this, with your little scamp on the move constantly.
August 8th, 2021  
