Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2780
Slow shutter
This is from Kauri Point. After a very pale sunrise, I turned my camera towards the waves crashing up on the beach. A four second exposure.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2780
photos
180
followers
129
following
761% complete
View this month »
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th July 2021 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
beach
,
waves
,
slow-shutter
,
kauri-point
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely beach scene. The sound of the surf hitting the sand is always mesmerizing to me.
August 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close