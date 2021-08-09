Previous
Slow shutter by dide
Photo 2780

Slow shutter

This is from Kauri Point. After a very pale sunrise, I turned my camera towards the waves crashing up on the beach. A four second exposure.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
761% complete

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A lovely beach scene. The sound of the surf hitting the sand is always mesmerizing to me.
August 9th, 2021  
