Photo 2781
From the dining room
I love it when the light is low in the late afternoon - especially just after rain. This is my view across what was dad's farm. The late sun was catching the hilltops and the winter trees in the distance.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2781
photos
180
followers
129
following
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
10th August 2021 8:30pm
Tags
light
,
afternoon
,
farm
