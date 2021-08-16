Previous
High and Dry by dide
Photo 2787

High and Dry

This vintage boat takes harbour cruises around the southern end of the Manukau Harbour. It wasn't going anywhere when I took this image...
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
I wonder what the man in the background is trying to do?
August 16th, 2021  
Dianne
@dkbarnett - I was wondering too, so watched him for ages. He struggled out into the channel, then proceeded to walk about 200 metres to put the pole he was carrying into the mud. He must have been from the boat, and was marking the channel so they didn't get stranded when returning near the low tide.
August 16th, 2021  
