Photo 2787
High and Dry
This vintage boat takes harbour cruises around the southern end of the Manukau Harbour. It wasn't going anywhere when I took this image...
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th August 2021 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mud
,
boat
,
low-tide
,
cruises
,
ratahi
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I wonder what the man in the background is trying to do?
August 16th, 2021
Dianne
@dkbarnett
- I was wondering too, so watched him for ages. He struggled out into the channel, then proceeded to walk about 200 metres to put the pole he was carrying into the mud. He must have been from the boat, and was marking the channel so they didn't get stranded when returning near the low tide.
August 16th, 2021
