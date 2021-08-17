Sign up
Photo 2788
A quiet morning
On my way to work this morning, I called into the cemetery. There was some fabulous light and shadows on these gorgeous old headstones.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
17th August 2021 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
shadows
,
cemetery
,
headstones
Brigette
ace
beautiful light. almost like golden hour. It took me years to feel comfortable photographing in a cemetery. I always say a little prayer of sorts to acknowledge the spirits, angels and souls..
August 17th, 2021
