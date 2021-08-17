Previous
A quiet morning by dide
Photo 2788

A quiet morning

On my way to work this morning, I called into the cemetery. There was some fabulous light and shadows on these gorgeous old headstones.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Dianne

@dide
Brigette ace
beautiful light. almost like golden hour. It took me years to feel comfortable photographing in a cemetery. I always say a little prayer of sorts to acknowledge the spirits, angels and souls..
August 17th, 2021  
