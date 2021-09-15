Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2817
Synchronised grazing
Just a farm shot from yesterday. These herefords made me laugh when they were all lined up.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2817
photos
184
followers
134
following
771% complete
View this month »
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th September 2021 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
grass
,
rural
,
farm
,
grazing
,
herefords
julia
ace
Simon says..
September 15th, 2021
Wylie
ace
ha ha they look great. A bit different to the countryside where my post was taken for today!
September 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close