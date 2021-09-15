Previous
Next
Synchronised grazing by dide
Photo 2817

Synchronised grazing

Just a farm shot from yesterday. These herefords made me laugh when they were all lined up.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Simon says..
September 15th, 2021  
Wylie ace
ha ha they look great. A bit different to the countryside where my post was taken for today!
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise