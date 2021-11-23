Previous
Blackberry by dide
Photo 2886

Blackberry

We have some fruit on the thornless blackberry - hopefully they ripen and we get them before the birds do.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Dianne

@dide
Ethel ace
Nice minimal.
November 24th, 2021  
