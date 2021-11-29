Sign up
Photo 2892
Early plums
I went for a lovely walk with
@julzmaioro
yesterday. Along part of the walkway there is a community orchard with lots of different varieties of fruit. This small plum tree was covered in fruit.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
