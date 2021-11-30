Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2893
A herd of seahorses
We were studying seahorses today and the kids did some art to go with their writing. Having 12-15 kids in a class is such fun and everyone gets plenty of ‘teacher time’.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2893
photos
183
followers
117
following
792% complete
View this month »
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
30th November 2021 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
art
,
seahorses
Leli
ace
Great work.
November 30th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely , great little artists and loving to illustrate their written work ,I am sure - food for thought -- not a single left-handed artist amongst them !!!
November 30th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab paintings
November 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close