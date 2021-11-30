Previous
A herd of seahorses by dide
Photo 2893

A herd of seahorses

We were studying seahorses today and the kids did some art to go with their writing. Having 12-15 kids in a class is such fun and everyone gets plenty of ‘teacher time’.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Dianne

@dide
Leli ace
Great work.
November 30th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely , great little artists and loving to illustrate their written work ,I am sure - food for thought -- not a single left-handed artist amongst them !!!
November 30th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab paintings
November 30th, 2021  
