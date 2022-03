The cutest

This cute little retro caravan was parked across from us. It was so nicely done up - with an orange tablecloth on the outside table, orange rugs and even the gas bottle on the front was painted orange. Such attention to detail! If it wasn't that we were in the middle of a pandemic, we would have asked to have a look inside. I loved the way it was parked near a big tree and the early morning light was colouring the sky.