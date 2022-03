The event

Omana Regional Park is a quiet place to stay, but just across the way is a sports ground. On Sunday there was a running event there - with staggered starts for the 2km, 10, and 20km races. Of course they started early and the race coordinator had to announce the start times (really loudly...) NZ is in a red traffic light setting, meaning no more than 100 people can gather at one time. Even the portaloos were socially distanced!!