Royal spoonbills by dide
Photo 3012

Royal spoonbills

While at Ambury Park I went for a look to see what was happening on the nearby shellbanks. There is always something to see and as the late tide came in, the spoonbills flew back to the sandbank. They had all been rafted in a big flock in the water across the estuary. There were heaps more, but I have cropped these ones to show how ungainly they look when they are landing. The quality isn't as good as I would have liked, but I had to prop my camera and big lens on a rock as I didn't have the tripod.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Delwyn Barnett ace
Such a good place to take bird photos. Great to capture the spoonbills!
March 29th, 2022  
