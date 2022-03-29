Royal spoonbills

While at Ambury Park I went for a look to see what was happening on the nearby shellbanks. There is always something to see and as the late tide came in, the spoonbills flew back to the sandbank. They had all been rafted in a big flock in the water across the estuary. There were heaps more, but I have cropped these ones to show how ungainly they look when they are landing. The quality isn't as good as I would have liked, but I had to prop my camera and big lens on a rock as I didn't have the tripod.