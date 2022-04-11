Previous
Mondays by dide
Photo 3025

Mondays

I spend each Monday with this cute little dude. He is 18 months now and such fun to be with. He has a great sense of humour and is very adventurous. Being a grandparent is the best!
Dianne

An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Lou Ann ace
What a precious portrait. He is so sweet, those eyelashes, oh my.
April 11th, 2022  
Hazel ace
That is very beautiful, Dianne.
April 11th, 2022  
