Photo 3026
Lotus seed head
Lotus seed heads are so photogenic. This was taken a few weeks ago.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
lotus
,
seedhead
winghong_ho
I agree. It is so photogenic.
April 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
April 12th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
It is fabulous, I love the web too.
April 12th, 2022
