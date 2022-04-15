Sign up
Photo 3029
The homestead
There is a lovely old homestead at Awhitu near where we camp. The old chimney is beautifully made.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3030
photos
192
followers
117
following
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th April 2022 2:41pm
Tags
homestead
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
