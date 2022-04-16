Sign up
Photo 3030
Through glass #2
I’m just experimenting with ‘through glass’ images. This one is looking through a window in the old original homestead at Awhitu.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th April 2022 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
glass
,
awhitu-regional-park
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's lovely!
April 16th, 2022
