Photo 3031
Off to the Island
When the tide is low at Awhitu, you can take a trek across the sandy/muddy shore to visit this tiny island. During Easter, there were lots of people off to have an adventure.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th April 2022 4:05pm
Tags
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
,
kauritutahi-island
