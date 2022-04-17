Previous
Off to the Island by dide
Photo 3031

Off to the Island

When the tide is low at Awhitu, you can take a trek across the sandy/muddy shore to visit this tiny island. During Easter, there were lots of people off to have an adventure.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Dianne

@dide
