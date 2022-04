The old mac

I was over exploring the neighbours very old cowshed today. I loved the view from this (glassless) window. This lovely big macrocarpa tree has featured before as a sunset silhouette, so it was nice to photograph it from a different angle.

We went to see 'Downton Abbey: The New Era' movie tonight - I didn't think Chook would enjoy it, but he really did and chuckled all the way through it. Maggie Smith is so amazing.