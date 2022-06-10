Sign up
Photo 3085
An old beauty
I have driven past this lovely old shed for years, and today was the day to stop and capture it. It is on the edge of a large market garden. Isn't it a beauty?
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
0
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3086
photos
191
followers
116
following
845% complete
View this month »
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
11th June 2022 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
rural
,
shed
,
farm
,
market-garden
