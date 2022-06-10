Previous
Next
An old beauty by dide
Photo 3085

An old beauty

I have driven past this lovely old shed for years, and today was the day to stop and capture it. It is on the edge of a large market garden. Isn't it a beauty?
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise