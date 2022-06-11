Previous
This photo isn't going to win any competitions! Picture this...today is our 45th wedding anniversary so I wanted to get an image in a favourite place of ours. We headed off to Hunter's Bush with our gumboots, as there had been heavy rain overnight. After a short walk to the bottom of the hill near the waterfall, the skies opened up again. I was determined, so set up the camera on the tripod, put my raincoat over top of it and set the timer. The ground was slippery, and I almost pushed Chook into the stream in my haste to get into the image on time. We were both cracking up. You can even see the huge drops splashing from the trees into the stream
It'll be a good memory shot to have - and 45 years ago it didn't rain on our party!
kali ace
its charming, hearty congratulations!
June 11th, 2022  
Brigette ace
how lovely! mud and all - congrats
June 11th, 2022  
