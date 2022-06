In the style of Dick Frizzell

Our camera club subject for next month is 'In the Style Of' where images need to depict the style of an artist or photographer.

We have a talented artist in NZ called Dick Frizzell. He is well known for his pop art paintings and prints, which often include NZ kiwiana. He is an amazing artist in that he has so many differing styles from cartoon, still life, landscape and anything in between.

We had fun yesterday finding local signage to make this montage.