Photo 3108
Cormorant resting stop
I was out on my bike today cycling from Thames to Matatlki Cheese Factory. It was astounding how many cormorants were along the river. There were heaps in the trees, but I liked this group on a partly submerged branch.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
river
,
cormorants
,
shags
Babs
ace
Must be a good fishing spot for them
July 3rd, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I like the simplicity of this - with nothing distracting from the subjects.
July 3rd, 2022
