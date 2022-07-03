Previous
Cormorant resting stop by dide
Photo 3108

Cormorant resting stop

I was out on my bike today cycling from Thames to Matatlki Cheese Factory. It was astounding how many cormorants were along the river. There were heaps in the trees, but I liked this group on a partly submerged branch.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Babs ace
Must be a good fishing spot for them
July 3rd, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I like the simplicity of this - with nothing distracting from the subjects.
July 3rd, 2022  
