Horseshoe spheres

On the cycle trail yesterday, I passed these neat horseshoe spheres. They were made by a local artist and his inspiration was from stories his gold mining grandfather had told him. The story goes that the miners from around 40 km away would ride their horses to Thames to go to the pub on a Saturday night. Coming home, they would fall asleep and the horses would deliver them safely home. The cycle trail follows about where said horses would take their riders, all the way back to the Karagahake Gorge.