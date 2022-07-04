Previous
Horseshoe spheres by dide
Photo 3109

Horseshoe spheres

On the cycle trail yesterday, I passed these neat horseshoe spheres. They were made by a local artist and his inspiration was from stories his gold mining grandfather had told him. The story goes that the miners from around 40 km away would ride their horses to Thames to go to the pub on a Saturday night. Coming home, they would fall asleep and the horses would deliver them safely home. The cycle trail follows about where said horses would take their riders, all the way back to the Karagahake Gorge.
Dianne

Peter ace
What a fantastic find Dianne you have perfectly captured a sense of movement and location in this lovely image and interesting narrative Fav. btw did you visit the ww2 Hurricane aircraft on a plinth behind the trees:)
July 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
July 4th, 2022  
Brigette ace
I like your perspective here
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful find and a great story too
July 4th, 2022  
