WW2 Hurricane by dide
Photo 3110

WW2 Hurricane

The Hauraki Rail Trail passes right by the Thames Aerodrome. I stopped off and took an image of this beautifully kept Hurricane which looked great against the blue sky.
Photo Details

Dianne
Here you are @pcoulson - it's pretty cool.
July 5th, 2022  
