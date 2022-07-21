Sign up
Photo 3126
The promotion
Josh and Jodi are away for a few days, so I've been promoted to farm manager... I get to shift electric fences and move these lovely 'girls' each day. They always run towards me and bellow like they are starving, but they are far from it.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
cows
,
heifers
Maggiemae
ace
Obviously they recognise a leader - whether female or male! Wise creatures!
July 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Great collage of these lovely ladies, they seem to like you.
July 21st, 2022
Peter
ace
Lovely collage beautifully presented Dianne much more challenging than grandparent duty:)
July 21st, 2022
