Previous
Next
The promotion by dide
Photo 3126

The promotion

Josh and Jodi are away for a few days, so I've been promoted to farm manager... I get to shift electric fences and move these lovely 'girls' each day. They always run towards me and bellow like they are starving, but they are far from it.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Obviously they recognise a leader - whether female or male! Wise creatures!
July 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Great collage of these lovely ladies, they seem to like you.
July 21st, 2022  
Peter ace
Lovely collage beautifully presented Dianne much more challenging than grandparent duty:)
July 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise