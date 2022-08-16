Sign up
Photo 3152
Reflections
We have a member of the local camera club who sees things like this all the time. I have to tell myself to 'think like Leonie' and just look at the smaller details, rather than the bigger picture.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
2
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th July 2022 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
minimalistic
,
waikato-river
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful reflections
August 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fav, stunning !
August 16th, 2022
