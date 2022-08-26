Sign up
Photo 3162
Firth of Thames
This was taken on the weekend we were helping plant trees in Kaiaua. We stayed in the van right on the beach and this was our view to the east as the sun set behind us. Such a relaxing place to stay.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
8
365
Canon EOS 6D
6th August 2022 5:18pm
sunset
,
beach
,
clouds
,
evening
,
kaiaua
