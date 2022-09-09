Sign up
Photo 3176
A day on the farm
We have had our grandson staying for a couple of days. It is so much fun and his three uncles all seem to find reasons to pop in while he is here...It's lovely to see them all involved with showing him how things work.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Taken
9th September 2022 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
grandson
,
uncles
