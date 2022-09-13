Previous
After the rain by dide
Photo 3180

After the rain

We had torrential rain late this afternoon, but then it promptly stopped, enabling Chook and Josh to finish putting up a rail down on the farm.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Dianne

@dide
Judith Johnson
Good capture of the completed work
September 13th, 2022  
Wylie ace
nice looking rails, good to have the opportunity to get it done.
September 13th, 2022  
Peter ace
Lovely men at work capture Dianne, they are doing a grand job:)
September 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shot of men at work! That must be quite a job.
September 13th, 2022  
