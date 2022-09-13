Sign up
Photo 3180
After the rain
We had torrential rain late this afternoon, but then it promptly stopped, enabling Chook and Josh to finish putting up a rail down on the farm.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
4
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3180
photos
185
followers
112
following
871% complete
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
13th September 2022 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
rural
,
farm
,
fencing
Judith Johnson
Good capture of the completed work
September 13th, 2022
Wylie
ace
nice looking rails, good to have the opportunity to get it done.
September 13th, 2022
Peter
ace
Lovely men at work capture Dianne, they are doing a grand job:)
September 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great shot of men at work! That must be quite a job.
September 13th, 2022
