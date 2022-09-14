Previous
Waiting patiently by dide
Photo 3181

Waiting patiently

Tui waiting patiently for Josh to finish the fencing job. She is very obedient and doesn't usually get off the truck until she is invited.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Dianne

@dide
Wylie ace
Such a well behaved pooch!
September 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw , such a lovely dog !
September 15th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
She’s a beaut - and sooo good. Must reflect her owners😉
September 15th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
September 15th, 2022  
