Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3181
Waiting patiently
Tui waiting patiently for Josh to finish the fencing job. She is very obedient and doesn't usually get off the truck until she is invited.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3182
photos
185
followers
113
following
871% complete
View this month »
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
13th September 2022 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
waiting
,
rural
,
farm
,
labrador
Wylie
ace
Such a well behaved pooch!
September 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw , such a lovely dog !
September 15th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
She’s a beaut - and sooo good. Must reflect her owners😉
September 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
September 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close