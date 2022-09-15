Previous
M & M by dide
Photo 3182

M & M

We had the cattle in the yards tonight to drench them. They are all looking in good condition as there's heaps of fresh spring grass.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
September 15th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Laughing at the shorts even though hardly Spring…our son just texted us & said it’s almost shorts weather & he’s on South Island! Good farming photo!
September 15th, 2022  
Dianne
@happypat shorts all year round for this one! Although he does wear overalls when he’s carting stock.
September 15th, 2022  
