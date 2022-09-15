Sign up
Photo 3182
M & M
We had the cattle in the yards tonight to drench them. They are all looking in good condition as there's heaps of fresh spring grass.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3182
photos
185
followers
113
following
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
15th September 2022 6:18pm
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
hereford
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
September 15th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Laughing at the shorts even though hardly Spring…our son just texted us & said it’s almost shorts weather & he’s on South Island! Good farming photo!
September 15th, 2022
Dianne
@happypat
shorts all year round for this one! Although he does wear overalls when he’s carting stock.
September 15th, 2022
