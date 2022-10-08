Previous
Family by dide
Photo 3205

Family

We had a family gathering today at our place. It’s two years since my mum died and we weren’t able to gather last year due to Covid restrictions. This photo of us was taken by @julzmaioro who is our first cousin.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Dianne

@dide
Dianne
Thanks for taking photos today @julzmaioro - you did a great job!
October 8th, 2022  
julia ace
My pleasure.. It was a lovely day..
October 8th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely happy gathering.
October 8th, 2022  
