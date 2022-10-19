Sign up
Photo 3216
Dinner break
We took dinner over to Josh and the other workers this evening. They are frantically planting maize. It was an opportunity to get an image of both the planters as they were planting in the same paddocks.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
tractor
,
planter
,
maize
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The real big boys !!
October 19th, 2022
