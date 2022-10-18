Sign up
Photo 3215
Connor and Colin
These lovely old clydesdale horses are living the life of leisure at Ambury Farm Park. They are such gentle giants. I'm not sure which one is which....
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
horse
rural
clydesdale
farm
ambury-regional-park
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful pov
October 18th, 2022
Wylie
ace
aw, aren't they gorgeous! fav
October 18th, 2022
aw, aren't they gorgeous! fav