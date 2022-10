The new old bridge

This is the old Mangere Bridge which has been given a revamp. It is now a pleasant place for cyclists and walkers to get across the harbour. The 'new' motorway bridge is just to the left of this image. I was able to ride my bike across the bridge (in the image), then complete the circuit by going on the cycleway attached under the motorway bridge. Mangere Mountain can be seen in the background - one of Auckland's many volcanoes.