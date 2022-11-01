Previous
The loquat thief by dide
Photo 3229

The loquat thief

Golden coloured orbs
Loquats among shiny leaves
Food for hungry birds.

1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Dianne

@dide
Renee Salamon ace
A green pidgeon😊 great shot
November 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot of this beauty, such lovely detail and colour.
November 1st, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
What a beautiful fluffy one.
November 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beauty fav
November 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty with its iridescent blue/green feathers!
November 1st, 2022  
