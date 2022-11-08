Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3236
Room for one more?
Bird watching is fun, but capturing a good image is tricky! These guys are not that photogenic as their eyes are hard to see with all those black feathers around them...
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3236
photos
185
followers
116
following
886% complete
View this month »
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st October 2022 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
rock
,
estuary
,
terns
winghong_ho
Great shot with very nice composition.
November 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well timed and captured! fav
November 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close