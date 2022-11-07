Sign up
Photo 3235
Fine art
The December topic for Camera Club is 'high key'. I was attempting this on the weekend while relaxing on the Wellington waterfront. I'm happy to have any helpful comments or ideas for subjects...
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
4
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3235
photos
185
followers
116
following
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th November 2022 11:29am
Tags
birds
,
seagull
,
high-key
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful high key, love the pop of red.
November 7th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful edit. I have no experience of high-key photo. I wonder what it may look like if the blue tone on the birds made more saturated.
November 7th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Perfect high key subjects
November 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
I think it is lovely
November 7th, 2022
