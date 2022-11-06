Previous
Wellington by dide
Photo 3234

Wellington

I guess when you're in Wellington...
I didn't take this image, but got some random stranger to take it on my camera for me. Neat weekend at a wedding and then wandering the waterfront today.Perfect weather - not the usual windy, windy Wellington.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Dianne

@dide
winghong_ho
Great shot. The weather was so good.
November 6th, 2022  
