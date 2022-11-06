Sign up
Photo 3234
Wellington
I guess when you're in Wellington...
I didn't take this image, but got some random stranger to take it on my camera for me. Neat weekend at a wedding and then wandering the waterfront today.Perfect weather - not the usual windy, windy Wellington.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3234
photos
184
followers
116
following
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
Tags
sign
,
waterfront
,
wellington
winghong_ho
Great shot. The weather was so good.
November 6th, 2022
