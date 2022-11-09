Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3237
Juxtaposition
Down at the Wellington waterfront is a diving tower. A couple of brave lads were jumping into the quite cold water. In this image it looks as if this guy is going to land on the concrete and not into the harbour!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3237
photos
185
followers
116
following
886% complete
View this month »
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
5th November 2022 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jump
,
harbour
,
diving
,
wellington
Maggiemae
ace
You thought about this shot before you got it right! Well done!
November 9th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Fab action shot.
November 9th, 2022
winghong_ho
Very brave.
November 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close