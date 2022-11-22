History

We went in the van to the beach tonight to have dinner. I thought we might catch a nice sunset, but it was way too cloudy. Instead, I have a photo of what will soon become history. 47 years ago, my husband, his dad and brother, along with lots of other tradies donated their time and expertise to build this surf club building. All the block and brickwork was done by those three Whitehead guys. It is now timely to upgrade this building and lots of fundraising has been going on for years. Along the top of the cliff are beach chalets which are available to rent and tucked in to the left is a lovely restaurant.