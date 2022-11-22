Previous
History by dide
Photo 3250

History

We went in the van to the beach tonight to have dinner. I thought we might catch a nice sunset, but it was way too cloudy. Instead, I have a photo of what will soon become history. 47 years ago, my husband, his dad and brother, along with lots of other tradies donated their time and expertise to build this surf club building. All the block and brickwork was done by those three Whitehead guys. It is now timely to upgrade this building and lots of fundraising has been going on for years. Along the top of the cliff are beach chalets which are available to rent and tucked in to the left is a lovely restaurant.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot of a what used to be a wonderful building for sure. So much has changed over all those years and I can understand that an upgrade is needed.
November 22nd, 2022  
