Early season training by dide
Photo 3251

Early season training

While we were out at the beach last night, we had a chance to see some of the (mostly female) lifeguards learning how to use the rescue boat. They were doing a great job racing in and out and competing against the other IRB (inflatable rescue boat).
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Dianne

@dide
