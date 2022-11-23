Sign up
Photo 3251
Early season training
While we were out at the beach last night, we had a chance to see some of the (mostly female) lifeguards learning how to use the rescue boat. They were doing a great job racing in and out and competing against the other IRB (inflatable rescue boat).
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
coast
,
,
beach
,
rescue
,
life-guard
