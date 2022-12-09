Sign up
Photo 3267
Passionfruit flower
Just playing around with the passionfruit flower to create a triptych.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
flower
,
passionfruit
,
triptych
,
passionfruit-flower
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely to see these 3 versions.
December 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully done.
December 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous triptych.
December 9th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful triptych.
December 9th, 2022
