Previous
Next
Passionfruit flower by dide
Photo 3267

Passionfruit flower

Just playing around with the passionfruit flower to create a triptych.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely to see these 3 versions.
December 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully done.
December 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
Gorgeous triptych.
December 9th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful triptych.
December 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise