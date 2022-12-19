Sign up
Photo 3277
Flash as...
This photo isn't showing how wonderful this Indian motorcycle looked. It was a real beauty and was parked outside a cafe in Akaroa on the weekend. It was polished to within an inch of it's life!
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3277
photos
185
followers
117
following
897% complete
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th December 2022 11:40am
Tags
motorcycle
,
akaroa
,
indian-motorcycle
Dianne
@pcoulson
@maggiemae
- here's a beautiful Indian motorcycle we found in Akaroa on the weekend.
December 19th, 2022
Brian
ace
I like the POV and the light
December 19th, 2022
