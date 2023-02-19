Previous
Next
A piece of history by dide
Photo 3339

A piece of history

Travelling north from New Plymouth is a very steep and quite windy piece of road over Mt Messenger. Eventually this little road tunnel will not be used... the new road is due to open in 2026 and it will eliminate the slow steep road.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
914% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Lovely tunnel composition full of detail and colours Dianne, clearly taken at speed, well done:)
February 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise