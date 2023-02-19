Sign up
Photo 3339
A piece of history
Travelling north from New Plymouth is a very steep and quite windy piece of road over Mt Messenger. Eventually this little road tunnel will not be used... the new road is due to open in 2026 and it will eliminate the slow steep road.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
tunnel
,
new-plymouth
,
mt-messenger
Peter
ace
Lovely tunnel composition full of detail and colours Dianne, clearly taken at speed, well done:)
February 19th, 2023
