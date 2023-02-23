Sign up
Photo 3343
Junior Swimming Sports
We had junior swimming sports at school today and had all kinds of races so all children could participate. The kids loved it.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
23rd February 2023 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
swimming
