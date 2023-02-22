Sign up
Photo 3342
Govett-Brewster Art Gallery
No trip to New Plymouth would be complete without a visit to the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery. We didn't go inside this time, but enjoyed the reflections on the outside.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
5
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
Tags
art-gallery
,
new-plymouth
,
govett-brewster
Maggiemae
ace
Been there, photographed that! But this is different!
February 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot have been to New Plymouth but not the art gallery
February 22nd, 2023
Brigette
ace
nice shot. Still on my bucket list
February 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great reflections!
February 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great reflection well spotted fav
February 22nd, 2023
