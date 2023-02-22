Previous
Govett-Brewster Art Gallery by dide
Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

No trip to New Plymouth would be complete without a visit to the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery. We didn't go inside this time, but enjoyed the reflections on the outside.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Maggiemae ace
Been there, photographed that! But this is different!
February 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot have been to New Plymouth but not the art gallery
February 22nd, 2023  
Brigette ace
nice shot. Still on my bucket list
February 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great reflections!
February 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great reflection well spotted fav
February 22nd, 2023  
