A busy little port

The ferries from the North Island to the South arrive at the port in Picton. As well as the ferry terminal, there is a cargo terminal for all the logs that are harvested in that area. This was taken from the ferry as we left the other day. Although we had a rough crossing, we were thankful to get back to the North Island, as there have been more issues with ferries having motor problems... Now the backlog means between 2-4 weeks delay.