Photo 3351
Camping
First time camping in a tent for these little ones. Rudy was so excited. It is great at Hamilton's Gap as you can take the dog there if you want.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3
365
DC-TZ220
4th March 2023 7:43am
beach
tent
camping
hamiltons-gap
