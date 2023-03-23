Sign up
Photo 3371
Evening at the beach
Another from the weekend at the Regional Park. It is so nice to be there when it isn't too busy
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
beach
,
awhitu-regional-park
,
kauritutahi-beach
Diana
ace
Beautiful minimalist capture.
March 23rd, 2023
